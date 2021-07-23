Pakistan Market Monitor Report - July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in June 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In June 2021, the average retail prices negligibly increased for wheat (0.8%) and wheat flour (0.6%) from May 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.2% while the price of rice Basmati slightly increased by 1.5% from the previous month.

• In June, compared to the previous month, slight increases were noted in the average retail prices of eggs, pulse Masoor and cooking oil along with negligible increases for Sugar, vegetable ghee and pulse Mash. Moreover, a significant decrease was noted in the price of live chicken and a slight decrease in the price of pulse Moong, while the price of pulse Gram remained unchanged when compared to the previous month.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in June 2021 by 0.24% over May 2021 and increased by 9.7% over June 2020.

• In June 2021, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.1% from the previous month.

• In July 2021, the total global wheat production for 2021/22 is projected at 792.40 million MT, indicating a production decrease of 2.04 million MT compared to the projection made in June 2021.