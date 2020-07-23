Pakistan Market Monitor Report - July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• In June 2020, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour significantly increased by 9.6% and 14.4%, respectively, from May 2020; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, in June 2020 when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in June 2020 by 0.82% over May 2020 and increased by 8.59% over June 2019;

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in June 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for wheat, wheat flour and eggs which experienced significant price fluctuations, when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In June 2020, the average ToT significantly decreased by 11.7% from the previous month;

• In July 2020, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 769.31 million MT, indicating a decrease of 4.12 million MT compared to the projection made in June 2020.