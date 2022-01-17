Pakistan Market Monitor Report - January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Overall, the prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities experienced negligible to significant fluctuations in December 2021 when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In December 2021, the retail price negligibly decreased for wheat (0.2%) and slightly decreased for wheat flour (1.8%) from November 2021. Moreover, the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati slightly increased by 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively, from the previous month.

• In December 2021, compared to the previous month, a more than slight increase was noted in the average retail price of pulse Masoor (9.7%) and slight increases for pulse Mash (6.3%), cooking oil (6.0%), vegetable ghee (4.9%) and pulse Gram (3.5%) along with negligible increases for pulse Moong (0.8%) and eggs (0.6%). On the other hand, a significant decrease was noted in the price of live chicken (19.6%) and a more than slight decrease for sugar (9.9%) from the previous month.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in December 2021 by 0.02% over November 2021 and increased by 12.28% over December 2020.

• In December 2021, the average ToT slightly increased by 1.9% from the previous month.

• In January 2022, the total global wheat production for 2022 is projected at 778.60 million MT indicating a production increase of 0.7 million MT compared to the projection in December 2021.