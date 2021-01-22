Pakistan Market Monitor Report - January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• In December 2020, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour decreased by 2.8% and 0.5%, respectively, along with an increase in the price of rice Irri-6 by 0.4% and no change in the price of rice Basmati when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in December 2020 by 0.68% over November 2020 and increased by 7.97% over December 2019;

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in December 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for eggs which experienced a significant price increase and sugar which experienced a significant price decrease, when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In December 2020, the average ToT negligibly increased by 0.5% from the previous month;

• In January 2021, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 772.64 million MT, indicating a decrease of 1.02 million MT compared to the projection made in December 2020.