Pakistan Market Monitor Report - February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Overall, the prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities experienced negligible to slight fluctuations in January 2022 when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In January 2022, the retail price slightly increased for wheat (3.7%) and slightly decreased for wheat flour (2.2%) from December 2021. Moreover, there was a slight decrease in the price of rice Irri-6 (1.0%) and a slight increase in the price of rice Basmati (2.8%) from the previous month.

• In January 2022, compared to the prices from the previous month, slight increases were noted in the average retail prices of pulses (Masoor (6.4%), Gram (4.8%), Mash (3.1%)), and vegetable ghee (1.0%) along with negligible increases for cooking oil (0.2%) and sugar (0.1%). On the other hand, slight decreases were noted in the prices of live chicken (7.6%), eggs (3.1%), and pulse Moong (2.3%) when compared to their prices from the previous month.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in January 2022 by 0.39% over December 2021 and increased by 12.96% over January 2021.

• In January 2022, the average ToT slightly increased by 2.3% from the previous month.

• In February 2022, the total global wheat production for 2022 is projected at 776.42 million MT indicating a production decrease of 2.2 million MT compared to the projection in January 2022.