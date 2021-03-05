Pakistan Market Monitor Report - February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In January 2021, the average retail price for wheat increased by 5.2% while for wheat flour it decreased by 6.5% along with negligible increases in the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati by 0.2% each when compared to the previous month’s prices.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in January 2021 by 0.21% over December 2020 and increased by 5.65% over January 2020.

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in January 2021 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for sugar which experienced a significant price increase and live chicken and eggs which experienced significant price decreases, when compared to the previous month’s prices.

In January 2021, the average ToT slightly increased by 7% from the previous month.