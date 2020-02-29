Pakistan Market Monitor Report - February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In January 2020, the average retail price of wheat more than slightly increased by 9.9% and the price of wheat flour increased slightly by 5.8% from December 2019; the price of rice Irri-6 increased by 0.3% while rice Basmati decreased negligibly by 0.4% in January 2020 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in January 2020 by 1.97% over December 2019 and increased by 14.56% over January 2019;

The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in January 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, with few exceptions when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In January 2020, the average ToT slightly decreased by 5.4% from previous month;