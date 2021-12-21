Pakistan Market Monitor Report - December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Overall, the prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in November 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In November 2021, the retail price negligibly increased for wheat (0.8%) and slightly decreased for wheat flour (1.0%) from October 2021. Moreover, the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively, from the previous month.

• In November 2021, compared to the previous month, a significant increase was noted in the retail price of cooking oil (10.0%) and slight increases for vegetable ghee (7.3%), eggs (5.2%) and pulse Masoor (2.6%) along with negligible increases for pulses Mash (0.8%) and Gram (0.1%). Whereas slight decreases in prices were noted for sugar (2.0%) and live chicken (1.3%) along with no change in the price for pulse Moong from the previous month.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in November 2021 by 2.98% over October 2021 and increased by 11.53% over November 2020.

• In November 2021, the average ToT slightly increased by 1.4% from the previous month.

• In December 2021, the total global wheat production for 2021/22 is projected at 777.89 million MT, indicating a production increase of 2.6 million MT compared to the projection in November 2021.