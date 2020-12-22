Pakistan Market Monitor Report - December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• In November 2020, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour decreased by 2.1% and 4.1%, respectively, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati decreased by 1.6% and 3.5%, respectively, when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in November 2020 by 0.82% over October 2020 and increased by 8.35% over November 2019;

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in November 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant price increase, when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In November 2020, the average ToT slightly increased by 4.2% from the previous month;

• In December 2020, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 773.66 million MT, indicating an increase of 1.28 million MT compared to the projection made in November 2020