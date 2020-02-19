Pakistan Market Monitor Report - December 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
In November 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour slightly increased by 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively, from October 2019; the price of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 1% and 0.9%, respectively, in November 2019 when compared to the previous month;
Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in November 2019 by 1.34% over October 2019 and increased by 12.67% over November 2018;
The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in November 2019 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month's prices;
In November 2019, the average ToT slightly decreased by 2.3% from previous month;
In December 2019, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 765.41 million MT, indicating a decrease of 0.14 million MT compared to the projection made in November 2019.