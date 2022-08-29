Pakistan Market Monitor Report - August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in July 2022 by 4.35% over June 2022 and increased by 24.93% over July 2021, the highest since October 2008. CPI food inflation in July 2022 increased by 28.77% over July 2021.

• In July 2022, prices increased for all monitored staple cereals including wheat (+7.4%), rice Irri-6 (+2.6%), rice Basmati (+2.3%) and wheat flour (+2.3%) from June 2022.

• Among non-cereal food commodities, prices increased for pulse Gram (+11.4%), vegetable ghee (+10.2%), pulses Mash (+8.9%), Masoor (+8.4%), Moong (+6.0%), cooking oil (+8.4%), eggs (+6.8%), and sugar (+1.0%) from the previous month. On the other hand, the price of live chicken decreased (-1.7%) from June 2022.

• Average Terms of Trade (ToT) for July 2022, measuring the amount of wheat flour that can be purchased with one-day of casual unskilled labour wage, decreased by 2.1% from the previous month. It was recorded at 14.84 kg of wheat flour.

• The retail prices of petroleum products in comparison to June 2022 decreased during July 2022 i.e.,

Super Petrol (-1.6%) and High-Speed Diesel (-10.4%).