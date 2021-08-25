Pakistan Market Monitor Report - August 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in July 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

In July 2021, the average retail prices negligibly increased for wheat (0.1%) and wheat flour (0.3%) from June 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly increased by 0.1% while the price of rice Basmati slightly increased by 3.6% from the previous month.

In July, compared to the previous month, slight increases were noted in the average retail prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil, sugar, and eggs. Moreover, significant decreases were noted in the prices of live chicken and pulse Moong along with slight decreases in the prices of pulses Mash, Gram and Masoor when compared to their prices from the previous month.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in July 2021 by 1.34% over June 2021 and increased by 8.4% over July 2020.

In July 2021, the average ToT slightly increased by 3% from the previous month.