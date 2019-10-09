Pakistan Market Monitor Report - August 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
In July 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased by 1.4% and 2.6%, respectively; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 2.5% and 4.9%, respectively, in July 2019 when compared to the previous month;
Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in July 2019 by 2.29% over June 2019 and increased by 10.34% over July 2018;
The prices of staple cereals experienced slight fluctuations while most of non-cereal food commodities in July 2019 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;
In July 2019, the average ToT slightly decreased by 2.5% from previous month;
In August 2019, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 768.07 million MT, indicating a decrease of 3.39 million MT compared to the projection made in July 2019.