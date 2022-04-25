Pakistan Market Monitor Report - April 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Overall, the prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities experienced negligible to significant fluctuations in March 2022 when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In March 2022, the retail prices slightly decreased for wheat (1.6%) and negligibly increased for wheat flour (0.9%) from February 2022. Whereas there was a slight increase in the price of rice Irri-6 (1.0%) and a negligible increase in the price of rice Basmati (0.2%) from the previous month.

• In March 2022, compared to the prices from the previous month, significant increases were noted in the average retail price of live chicken (30.9%) and vegetable ghee (12.0%) and a slight increase for cooking oil (7.2%). On the other hand, a significant decrease was noted in the price of eggs (15.2%) along with a slight decrease for sugar (1.8%) when compared to their prices from the previous month.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in March 2022 by 0.79% over February 2022 and increased by 12.72% over March 2021.

• In March 2022, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.5% from the previous month.

• In April 2022, the total global wheat production for 2022 is projected at 778.83 million MT, indicating a production increase of 0.31 million MT compared to the projection in March 2022.