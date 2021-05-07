Pakistan Market Monitor Report - April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• In March 2021, the average retail price for wheat decreased negligibly by 0.2% and the price of wheat flour decreased slightly by 1.3%, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased slightly by 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively, when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in March 2021 by 0.36% over February 2021 and increased by 9.05% over March 2020.

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in March 2021 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for eggs and live chicken which experienced significant price increases, when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In March 2021, the average ToT slightly increased by 1.4% from the previous month.

• In April 2021, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 776.49 million MT, indicating a decrease of 0.3 million MT compared to the projection made in March 2021.