Pakistan Market Monitor Report - April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In March 2020, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour slightly decreased by 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively, from February 2020; the price of rice Irri-6 slightly increased by1.6% while rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.6% in March 2020 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in March 2020 by 0.04% over February 2020 and increased by 10.24% over March 2019;

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in March 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In March 2020, the average ToT slightly increased by 1.6% from the previous month;