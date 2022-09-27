Pakistan: Livelihood Fact Sheet, DRIVE data (as of 31 of July 2022)

The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE), a joint registration exercise carried out by the Government of Pakistan and UNHCR, verified and updated the data of 1.28 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan and documented them with biometric Proof of Registration (PoR) smartcards.

INTRODUCTION

Livelihood data of refugees and host communities is essential for engaging with governments and other stakeholders such as development organizations to design, finance and implement programmes that promote resilience and support outcomes related to employment, education, social protection and wider human development objectives outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals amongst others. The information gathered in socioeconomic assessments indicate the poverty level, income disparities and also contribution of the forcibly displaced to the countries that host them. Accordingly, analyzing the skills and education levels is crucial in order to be informed about the human capital at hand in order to provide a basis for innovative and labor market-oriented livelihoods and economic inclusion programming.

The DRIVE exercise in Pakistan has provided this opportunity in order to collect comprehensive information on registered Afghan refugees (PoR cardholders) including sources and levels of income, skillsets, levels of education, employment, place of origin in Afghanistan and child labor to support evidence based, inclusive programming and delivery. The updated and expanded datasets will directly support the objectives of the regional Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) and the SSAR Support Platform. The information below analyses livelihood data among those who actually disclosed and reported a specific skill, occupation, income or qualification, and is indicative of livelihood trends among the entire PoR population. However, statistics on the lack of specific skills and occupation include those who did not disclose or report the information, and therefore may not be indicative.