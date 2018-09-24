24 Sep 2018

Pakistan Launches Polio Vaccination Drive

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original

Pakistan has launched a week-long polio vaccination drive aimed at eradicating the crippling disease.

Safdar Rana, who leads Pakistan’s fight against polio, said on September 24 that the drive would target 38.6 million children under the age of five, including the children of Afghan refugees who frequently travel between the two countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are among only a few countries in the world where polio still exists as an epidemic.

"Pakistan is closest ever to its goal [of polio eradication]," Rana said.

A three-day anti-polio campaign was launched in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and the seven tribal districts on September 24, during which more than 6.5 million children below five years of age are expected to be vaccinated.

Iftikhar Ali, the deputy head of the anti-polio program for the tribal districts, said their goal was to vaccinate an estimated 900,000 children under the age of five in three days.

A UN-funded vaccination campaign has helped Pakistan to control the spread of the disease as the number of newly-affected children came down to only four so far this year compared to 306 in 2014.

Militants have killed scores of anti-polio workers in the past decade because they believe the vaccine is intended to make Muslim children sterile.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and dpa

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.