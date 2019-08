Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-eastern Pakistan over the past week, triggering landslides resulting in casualties and damage.

As of 19 August, media report 7 people dead and 6 injured after a landslide occurred in Pothi Chapriyan Hiloti village (Azad Jammu and Kashmir Territory) on 17 August.

Over the next 24 hours heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over north-eastern Pakistan.