Pakistan
Pakistan - Landslide (PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)
- A massive landslide occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan Region (northern Pakistan) on 18 October, causing casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 19 October, at least 16 fatalities due to the accident occurred to a bus in Tangus Village area, on the mountain road between Rawalpindi City (Punjab Province) and Skardu Town.
- The landslide followed heavy rain in the area and construction works on Skardu road to widen it.
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over most of Pakistan.