Pakistan

Pakistan - Landslide (PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • A massive landslide occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan Region (northern Pakistan) on 18 October, causing casualties and damage.
  • Media report, as of 19 October, at least 16 fatalities due to the accident occurred to a bus in Tangus Village area, on the mountain road between Rawalpindi City (Punjab Province) and Skardu Town.
  • The landslide followed heavy rain in the area and construction works on Skardu road to widen it.
  • Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over most of Pakistan.

Related Content