Pakistan - Landslide and severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 April 2021)
- A landslide, triggered by heavy rain, occurred in the District of Bajaur (central-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, north-western Pakistan) on 7 April, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
- In Upper Kohistan District (northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province), two people have been injured and two houses damaged on 6 April, following severe weather-related incidents.
- For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over most parts of the affected Province.