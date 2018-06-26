26 Jun 2018

Pakistan-Kazakhstan sign MOU on disaster management

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 23 Jun 2018 View Original

Pakistan and Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in the field of Disaster Management. On the sidelines of 6th RTG Meeting here on Friday, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat and Deputy Chairman, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Kazakistan, H. E. Nurmagambetov Talgat signed the MOU.

The executing agency for implementation of MOU from Pakistan is National Disaster Management Authority, (NDMA) while Ministry of Emergency Situation, Republic of Kazakhstan is the focal agency of the Kazakhstan. Under the MoU, both countries can benefit by strengthening bilateral co-operation, sharing expertise in emergency monitoring information, scientific research, joint exercises, seminars, exchange of scientists, and professional trainings in the field of disaster management.

While speaking on the occasion Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat termed the signing of MoU as a significant development toward building resilience against disasters and said that this MOU will provide a legal framework for enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries in the areas of Disaster Management and Risk Mitigation

Both sides expressed strong resolve for continued support and co-operation and to share mutually beneficial experience.

