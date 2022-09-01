Pakistan. Italy’s Cooperation Service makes an emergency contribution to respond to floods

With a view to contributing to the international humanitarian response to the violent monsoon-provoked floods, the Italian Cooperation Service has allocated a 500,000-euro emergency contribution to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Pakistan. The contribution will enable the IFRC to support the Pakistani Red Crescent in delivering emergency aid to the most vulnerable population segments affected by the recent floods and represents a tangible sign of Italy’s closeness and solidarity with the Pakistani people.