Pakistan: Information bulletin Severe winter

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), is assessing the evolving situation for a potential activation of Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), pending on the evolution of the current rain, snowfall and landslides, and its impacts in the coming days.

The situation

Between 11 to 12 January 2020, several parts of Pakistan were in the grip of heavy rain, heaviest snowfall, flash floods, avalanches and landslides. Across the country, 75 people have been reported dead. Among them, 17 in Baluchistan and 57 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The provincial government of Baluchistan has declared a state of emergency in the districts of Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin.

The heaviest snowfall – two feet – was recorded by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Ziarat, while Quetta and Zhob each received more than a foot of snow. As for the rainfall, 56mm was recorded in Turbat, 40mm in Pasni and 26mm in Pishin.

Due to heavy snowfall, the highways: Quetta-Sibi, QuettaKarachi and Quetta-Zhob, are blocked. Quetta, Ziarat, Harboi, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh, Khanozai and Khojak Pass were blanketed in snow. In District Kharan,

Panjgoor and Gwadar heavy rains were reported which resulted in flash-flooding in different areas of mentioned districts.

In AJK, the worst affected district is Neelum (extreme north district of AJK) with more than 57 dead and several missing. Gilgit Baltistan, Astor Valley has received a record-breaking snow. The snow has paralyzed life in the region, with residents in northern valleys restricted to their homes. Authorities say the ongoing snowfall is the heaviest since April 1996. Since the region is cut off from the rest of the country, local hospitals are facing shortage of medicines.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is also in the grip of cold wave. Rain and snowfall continued in Hazara and Malakand divisions, Kohat, Orakzai and Chitral. All access roads to Chitral, including the Lowari Tunnel, are blocked while water and electricity supplies are also disrupted.

PRCS-PHQ team through dedicated volunteers is receiving situation reports from affected districts and delivering First Aid on the spot. The summary of losses in several affected provinces/districts is as highlighted below, whereas rescue/assessments are ongoing at the districts level. Snowfall, heavy rain and landslides have left a significant humanitarian impact with a loss of at least 75 human lives and more than 40 injured with many still missing. Over 120 houses have been partially damaged and completely destroyed, roads blocked and affecting livelihood.

Formal requests by district government through Deputy Commissioners of respective districts including situation of damages possibly with numbers/figures and required support in terms of food and non-food on immediate basis is expected.