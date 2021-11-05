Pakistan Humanitarian Pooled Fund, October 2021

Eleven years of life-saving aid

Established in 2010 The Pakistan Humanitarian Fund is a Country-Based Pooled Fund (CBPF) that makes funding directly available to humanitarian partners operating in Pakistan so they can deliver timely and effective life-saving assistance to those who need it most.

14 contributing Donors

115 $M Contribution

9.2 Million People Targeted

150 eligible partners

415 Humanitarian Projects

PHPF supports localization and anticipatory actions in Pakistan

The PHPF is currently the largest single financing mechanism for national NGOs in Pakistan, 73 per cent of funds allocated to national NGOs, while 17 per cent went to international NGOs – reflecting the Fund’s commitment to localization.

Prioritizing Afghan Refugees in PHPF 2021 COVID-19 Response

Prioritization of affected papulation and geographical locations from humanitarian perspective are made based on the information and gaps analysis. In 2020, a large number of Afghan refugee in camps and host communities were priortized under the PHPF response.

Invest in humanity

The PHPF is an opportunity for donors to pool their contributions to deliver a stronger and more coherent response in Pakistan through embodying the following principles:

• Inclusiveness: Under the leadership of the RC, a wide range of partners jointly assess and prioritise the most urgent needs through an inclusive and transparent process of governance, programming, and engagement.

• Flexibility: The PHPFsupports the delivery of an agile response in a fluid and rapidly changing context, allowing partners to respond to sudden onset emergencies through the most appropriate modalities. Including the Rapid Response within 48 hours.

• Timeliness: To ensure efficient response on the ground, PHPF ensures timely allocation and disbursements of funds under its standard and reserve allocations.

• Efficiency: The PHPF employs effective disbursement mechanisms and minimises transaction costs through scale, prioritisation, coverage, and efficient management compliant with the global operational.

• PHPF offers value for money: It ensures the most strategic, effective and efficient use of limited resources by applying the vulnerability criteria, making taxpayer’s money go as far as it can to save lives and reduce the suffering of women, girls, boys and men caught up in the crises.

• Accountability and Risk Management: The PHPFensures projects have a clear strategy to promote the participation of affected people and manages the risk of its partners through effective monitoring of partner’s capacity and performance.