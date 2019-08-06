Pakistan: Humanitarian Dashboard - Drought 2019 (1 January - 30 June 2019)

Overview

Pakistan is experiencing an increase in the frequency and severity of drought due to a rise in temperatures, the adverse effects of El Nino and decrease in the amount of rainfall during monsoon season. In 2018, Pakistan received 24.4 per cent less rainfall during the monsoon season, while Sindh was 69.5 per cent below average, and Balochistan 45 per cent below.

Sindh faces moderate to severe drought conditions in 8 districts while Balochistan faces the same in 18 districts. Assessments are showing that some 3 million people are affected in Sindh and 1.8 million affected in Balochistan.

Despite government relief operations, a significant number of drought-affected communities remained unattended and are resorting to coping approaches that have severely compromised the wellbeing of children and women.