Pakistan hosted 3 mln Afghan refugees: Shehryar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi says Pakistan hosted over three million Afghan refugees by setting the precedent of state of Madina.

Addressing the news conference in Islamabad today, he said the Afghan refugees are being treated equally in schools and hospitals. He said the people of Pakistan will never leave their Afghan brethren alone.

He said the government also included sixteen lac Afghan refugees in the banking system. He said Pakistan has given respect and dignity to the Afghan refugees.

Shehryar Afridi said the elements that are trying to create unrest and anarchy in the country will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said it is the global responsibility to support Pakistan.