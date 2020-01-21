Pakistan: Heavy rain, snowfall and avalanches - Situation Report No. 03 (17 - 20 January 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from [17 to 20 January 2020].

105 People Died

96 People Injured

1,295 Houses Damaged

Highlights

The number of people who died in the recent snow spell has increased to 105, with the highest reported in PAK (78) and Balochistan (20). NDMA has reported that the damage to houses has significantly increased from 200 to 1,295 mostly located in Balochistan (1,057) during the reporting period. While the total number of affected people is still not confirmed by the authorities.

A state of emergency was declared by Balochistan Government in eleven (11) districts - Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Kila Abdullah, Kachhi (Kolpur area), Mastung, Harnai, Kila Saifullah, Loralai, Kalat and Kech after a spell of heavy rain and snowfall across the province. According to Met department, another westerly wave of rain/snowfall is expected to enter Balochistan in the last week of January which could further aggravate the situation. The department is monitoring the situation and will issue weather alerts to the relevant authorities for timely action.

Rescue efforts are ongoing and major highways and link roads are being cleared in the affected provinces, however access to remote areas / villages is extremely limited.