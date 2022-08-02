Pakistan: Heavy Monsoon rains & Flash Floods Situation Report (July 29, 2022)

Humanitarian situation

The current situation of floods in Pakistan has deteriorated in last couple of days and impact of floods increasing and spearing across Pakistan including Baluchistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and impact on human loss and damages of infrastructures and properties has increased in last couple of days. Due to lake of proper assessment the losses and damages are much more than reported by Disaster management authorities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited flood affected areas in Baluchistan and Sindh and directed the provincial governments and concerned departments to remain alert in view of the heavy rains and flood situation various parts of the country and start relief operations immediately.

As of 30 July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the floods have resulted in 419 deaths (including 77 children, 177 men and 168 women) and some 500 people have been injured (including 251 Men, 155 women and 94 Children).

As per NDMA updated report 34,940 houses has been damaged (including 28,226 fully and 6,714 partially damaged), moreover, 977 KM roads infrastructures has vanished, 61 Bridges are collapsed, 12 shops has been destructed and 24,420 animals also perished.

As per PDMA Balochistan reported 120 Deaths (including 46 man, 32 women and 42 Children) and 62 persons has been severely injured. Meanwhile, 12,320 houses has been damaged (including 9,274 fully and 3,046 partially damaged), moreover, 580 KM roads infrastructures has vanished and 11 Bridges are collapsed and More than 800 schools (600 in Balochistan alone) and 23,013 livestock perished.

As per PDMA Sind reported 100 Deaths(including 43 man, 6 women and 51 Children) and 61 persons has been severely injured. Meanwhile, 18,729 houses has been damaged (including 16873 fully and 2856 partially damaged), moreover, 388.5 KM roads infrastructures has vanished, 03 shops has destructed and 03 Bridges are collapsed