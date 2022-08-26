Pakistan: Heavy Monsoon Rains & Flash Floods Situation Report (August 25, 2022)

Humanitarian Situation

Over 3 million people have been affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in all provinces of Pakistan. More than 903 people have lost their lives with Balochistan having the highest toll of 230. Almost 1,300 people have been injured and about 495,259 houses have been damaged and only almost 83,000 in the last 24 hours. 3,037 kilometers of roads and 130 bridges are destroyed. The loss of livestock has been estimated up to 708,098.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has called a donor conference to seek assistance from humanitarian actors for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

The recent monsoon rains in Pakistan have caused devastation in the country, submerging several districts and killing hundreds. The days-long downpour has forced thousands to evacuate their homes around all provinces of Pakistan. The torrential rains have intensely affected the entire country with Balochistan taking the hardest blow.

The floods have affected 360,000 people, causing damage to more than 26,897 houses in Balochistan. 34 districts of the province have been declared under emergency including Lasbela, Jhal Magsi, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Noshki, Kachhi, Khuzdar, Kalat, and Chaman. However the damage is not limited to Balochistan, the ravaging monsoon this year, has brought about massive damage in the neighboring Sindh causing hundreds of deaths and destroying thousands of houses. All 17 districts of Sindh are critically affected with 2,281KM of damaged roads and 45 collapsed bridges.

The rainfalls in Balochistan and Sindh this year have surpassed the records of the past 62 years with a colossal 450% increase. 2,263,777 people in Sindh have been severely affected and 368,233 have lost their homes. While Balochistan and Sindh’ are the most affected provinces, many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also fallen prey to the disaster resulting in 169 deaths. The rain-induced flash floods have caused land sliding, damaged houses, and killed hundreds in many areas of Chitral and DI Khan. While all three provinces have faced the brunt of monsoon rains, Punjab has also had its share of damage with more than 84,106 destroyed houses and nearly 164 deaths.