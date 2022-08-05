Pakistan: Heavy Monsoon rains & Flash Floods Situation Report (August 04, 2022, 2022)

The situation of floods in Pakistan has deteriorated in last couple of days. The impact of floods have adversely affected the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of population across Pakistan. The recurrent floods coupled with heavy rainfall has exposed the poverty, vulnerability and underdevelopment of flood hit communities across Pakistan including Baluchistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The actual number of damages and losses is not known due to the absence of proper assessment. According to the humanitarian actors and relief agencies, the losses and damages are much more than reported by Disaster management authorities.

As of 4th August, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the floods have resulted in 543 deaths (including 206 children, 229 men and 108 women) and 627 people have been injured (including 294 Men, 181 women and 144 Children).

As per NDMA updated report 46,190 houses has been damaged (including 36,683 fully and 9,507 partially damaged), moreover, 2445 KM roads infrastructures has vanished, 118 Bridges are collapsed, 42 shops has been destructed and 24,862 animals also perished.

As per PDMA Balochistan reports 166 Deaths (including 68 man, 43 women and 55 Children) and 62 persons has been severely injured. Meanwhile, 15,331 houses has been damaged (including 3872 fully and 11,465 partially damaged), moreover, 670 KM roads infrastructures has vanished and 16 Bridges are collapsed a 600 schools and 23,013 livestock perished.

As per PDMA Sind reported 121 Deaths (including 51 man, 10 women and 60 Children) and 111 persons has been severely injured. Meanwhile, 25,541 (including 16873 fully and 2856 partially ) houses has been damaged, moreover, 388.5 KM roads infrastructures has vanished, 03 shops has destructed and 03 Bridges are collapsed

Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours by PMD. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Upper Sindh East Balochistan Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal & D.G.Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the country.

Flood Warning / Alert from NDMA-Pakistan: