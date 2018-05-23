23 May 2018

Pakistan heatwave kills 65 people in Karachi - welfare organisation

A combination of Ramadan fasting and 44-degree Celsius (111 degree Fahrenheit) temperatures are proving deadly in Karachi

By Saad Sayeed

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (Reuters) - A heatwave has killed 65 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, a social welfare organisation said on Tuesday, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.

