Pakistan heatwave kills 65 people in Karachi - welfare organisation
A combination of Ramadan fasting and 44-degree Celsius (111 degree Fahrenheit) temperatures are proving deadly in Karachi
By Saad Sayeed
ISLAMABAD, May 22 (Reuters) - A heatwave has killed 65 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, a social welfare organisation said on Tuesday, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.
