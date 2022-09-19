Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 September, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of September 2022

During the first fortnight of September 2022, Light to Moderate amount of rainfall reported from Islamabad, Some parts of Punjab, KP, Sindh and the few areas of Balochistan. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 September, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of rainfall from normal. Islamabad, Kakul, Kotli, Karachi and Zhob receive above normal rainfall during the fortnight while rest of the areas receive Normal to below rainfall. Most of Flooded areas receive below normal rainfall during the first fortnight of september-2022. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. Due to above normal rainfall in preceding months, wet to normal conditions are prevailing in most of the areas in the country as shown in the figure below.