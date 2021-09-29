Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1 - 15 September, 2021)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of September 2021

During the first fortnight of September 2021, Rain bearing systems produced Moderate to Heavy rainfall at isolated places in the country. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 September, 2021 are shown in Table-1 below:

Figure 1 shows Spatial distribution of the recorded rainfall during the period. The Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Below normal rainfall were received over most of Gilgit Baltistan, south Punjab, lower KP, and western Balochistan, whereas above normal rains were received at north Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh provinces. More rains are likely during 2nd fortnight of September. Therefore, farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, Districts Chagi, Kharan, Panjgur, Washuk and Kech are facing Moderate while Awaran and Quetta are facing Mild Drought Conditions.

In Sindh Province, Districts Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro are facing Mild Drought Conditions.