Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 October, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of October 2022

During the first fortnight of October 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall reported from different parts of Punjab, Kyber Paktunkawa and AJK, while only Lasbella station in Balochistan received some rainfall. Sindh province practically received no rainfall duirng the fortnight. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Fig.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 October, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

Fig. 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of rainfall from normal. Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, TobaTek Singh received above normal rainfall during the fortnight while rest of the areas received Normal to below normal rainfall. Most of the flooded areas received below normal rainfall during the first fortnight of October-2022. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

During last week, no rainfall was reported from both Sindh and Balochistan. Night-time temperatures are decreasing more as compared to the Day-time temperatures in different cities. The change occurred in the Drought situation during last week with respect to the previous week is updated using Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI).

The change is shown in map form which is appended below. Currently normal conditions are prevailing in most of the districts in Balochistan and Sindh, whereas flood water have receded from most of the areas but some cities are still facing wet conditions due to stagnant flood water.

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week no specific rain is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Drought-like situation has been terminated from Sindh and Balochistan due to previous rains.