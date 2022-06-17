Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 June, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of June 2022

During the first fortnight of June 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall reported from Northern parts of the country. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 June, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

Fig. 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Below Normal rainfall was received over most of the places in the country. Few places in Balochistan and punjab showing above normal rainfall. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to the crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, Nokkundi, Taftan and Dalbandin areas are facing Severe Drought while Nushki, Mashkhel, kharan facing Moderate Drought Conditions over there.

Milld Drought also arises in Sibbi, Turbat, Jiwani, Gawadar, Ormara in Blochistan and Thatta, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, eastern Sindh, South KP and Punjab (Cholistan region) and its adjacent areas as shown in figure below. While rest of the country show normal conditions.