Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1 - 15 June, 2021)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of June 2021

During the first fortnight of June2021, Rain bearing systems produced light to moderaterainfall at isolated places in the Upper Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan. Spatial distribution is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15June, 2021are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Presently,normal to below normal rainfall was received acrosswhole of Pakistan except at few stations in sindh and lower punjab which may be due to very low value of Normal rainfall at those stations. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3.In Balochistan, Districts of Chagi, Kharan, Panjgur, Awaran, Washuk, Kech and Gawadar are facing Moderate to Severe Drought Conditions.

In Sindh Province, Districtsof Badin,Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar are facing severe Drought while Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Khairpur,Larkana are facing Moderate and Dadu, Nawabshah, Jamshoro are facing Mild Drought Conditions.

Drought affected areas of Sindh province would receive light to moderate rainfall during 3rd week of June. However, no significant rainfall likely in western Balochistan that may further aggrevate drought conditions.

DRM agencies are requested to monitor water availability situation in drought affected areas and take necessary measures to minimize human sufferings.