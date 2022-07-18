Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 July, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of July 2022

During the first fortnight of July 2022, Extreme to very high rainfall reported from Islamabad and karachi areas. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 July, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of rainfall from normal. Above Normal rainfall received over most of the places in the country. Few areas in central, northern and nokundi areas in Balochistan receive below normal rainfall. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, Nokundi, Taftan and Dalbandin areas are facing Moderate Drought while kharan facing Mild Drought Conditions over there. Remaining districts of Sindh and Balochistan have turn to Mild, moderate and severe wet due to very good rains in these areas during the fortnight while in rest of the country, conditions are normal.