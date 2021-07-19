Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1 - 15 July, 2021)

1. Weather Summary for the 1 st fortnight of July 2021

During the first fortnight of July 2021, Rain bearing systems produced moderate to high amount of rainfall at isolated places in the Upper Punjab, Upper KP and AJK region while Sindh, Balochistan also received good amount of rainfall. Spatial distribution is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 July, 2021 are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Presently, normal to below normal rainfall was received across whole Punjab, KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Sindh except few stations, whereas, lower parts of sindh, coastal belt and most parts of balochistan received above normal rainfall. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, due to good rains District Chagi, Kharan, Panjgor, Kech and Gawadar got some relief from severe to Moderate Drought Conditions.

In Sindh Province districts Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Khairpur got releief from Moderate to Mild drought like situation over there.