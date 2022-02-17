Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 December, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of February 2022

During the first fortnight of February 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall events were reported across the country. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 February, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 2, depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Generally Below Normal rainfall was received over most of the places in the country. Farmers are therefore advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan,

Districts Chagi (Taftan, Dalbandin), Nushki, Mashkhel and Kharan areas are facing Mild to Moderate Drought conditions while Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara are facing normal to wet conditions. Rest of the country showing normal conditions.

3. Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI)

Normalized Difference Vegetation Index values during the first fortnight of February 2022 are shown in Fig.4. NDVI values are good in north Punjab and along the Indus belt depicting the good vegetation over there, whereas low NDVI values are observed in the southern parts of country. depiting the less vegetation over that areas.

4. Land Surface Temperature (LST)

Land surface Temperatures (LST) during the period are represented in Fig.5. In northern, eastern and central parts of the country, temperatures are low as compared with southern and western parts which are showing values of Temp above 25°C. Most of the central areas are facing temperatures below 25°C.

5. Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI)

Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI) derived from MODIS product MOD13A2 (NDVI) and MOD11A2 (LST) is shown in Fig. 6, which indicates that mild to moderate dry conditions prevail across south and western Balochistan in districts Chagi, Taftan, Dalbandin, Nushki areas whereas mild conditions prevail at isolated places in the eastern side of Sindh province.