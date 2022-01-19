Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 December, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of January, 2022

During the first fortnight of January 2022, Moderate to High rainfall events were reported across the country. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Above Normal rainfall rainfall was received across almost whole of the country, while Nokundi in Balochistan and Astor in GB received below normal rainfall during the period. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, Districts Chagi, Kharan, Panjgur, Washuk and Kech are facing Moderate while Kalat, Awaran and Quetta are facing Mild Drought Conditions. Rest of the country facing normal conditions.

3. Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI)

Normalized Difference Vegetation Index values during first fortnight of January 2022 are shown in Fig.4. NDVI values are good in north Punjab and along the Indus belt depicting the good vegetation over there, whereas low NDVI values are observed in the southern parts of country. depicting less vegetation over those areas.

4. Land Surface Temperature (LST)

Land surface Temperatures (LST) during first fortnight of January, 2022 are represented in Fig.5. In northern, eastern and central parts of the country, temperatures are very low as compared with southern and western parts which are also showing lower values of Temp. Most of the central areas are facing temperatures below 25°C.

5. Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI)

Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI) derived from MODIS product MOD13A2 (NDVI) and MOD11A2 (LST) is shown in Fig. 6, which indicates that mild to moderate dry conditions prevail across south and western Balochistan in Nokkundi, Dalbandin areas.