Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 August, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of August 2022

During the first fortnight of August 2022, very high to High amount of rainfall reported from southern parts of Punjab, Sindh and the areas of Balochistan adjacent to Sindh. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Fig. 1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 August, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

Fig. 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of rainfall from normal. Above Normal rainfall received over most of the places in Sindh and adacent areas. Few areas in central, northern and Nokkundi areas in Balochistan received below normal rainfall. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, some areas are facing Moisture stress. Remaining districts of Sindh and Balochistan are facing Moderate and Severe Wet conditions due to very good rains since last month and during this fortnight, while rest of the country have normal conditions.

3. Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI)

Normalized Difference Vegetation Index values during the first fortnight of August 2022 are shown in Fig.4. NDVI values are good in north Punjab and along the Indus belt, depicting the good vegetation over there. low NDVI values are observed in the southern parts of the country, depicting the less vegetation over those areas.

4. Land Surface Temperature (LST)

Land surface Temperatures (LST) during first fortnight of August 2022 represented in Fig. 5. In northern, eastern and central parts of the country, temperatures are decreasing now. Most of the areas in southern and western parts of the country are also showing values of Temperature below 40°C, while central areas are facing temperatures below 35°C. White areas represent no satellite data due to cloudiness.

5. Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI)

Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI) derived from MODIS product MOD13A2 (NDVI) and MOD11A2 (LST) is shown in Fig.. 6, which depicts Moderate to Mild drought consitions in Nokkundi and Dalbandin areas of Balochistan, while remaining drought areas got some relief due to good rains during the fortnight in these areas.