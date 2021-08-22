Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1 - 15 August, 2021)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of August 2021

During the first fortnight of August 2021, Rain bearing systems produced Heavy to Moderate rainfall at isolated places in the country. Spatial distribution is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 August, 2021 are shown in Table-1 below;

Figure 1 shows Spatial distribution of recorded rainfall during the period. The Figure 2 depicts the Percentage Departure of Rainfall from the normal. Below normal rainfall was received over most of the places in Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan and whole of Gilgit Baltistan, whereas above normal rain was received at Zhob in Balochistan province. Farmers are advised to keep themselves abreast of weather updates and plan field activities accordingly to minimize weather induced losses to matured/cultivated crops.

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, Districts Chagi, Kharan, Panjgur, Awaran, Washuk, Gawadar and Kech are facing Moderate Drought Conditions. In Sindh Province, Districts Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas Badin, Thatta, Sajawal and Hyderabad are facing Mild Drought while Dadu, Nawabshah, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Larkana and Sanghar are facing Moderate Drought Conditions.