Pakistan: Fortnightly drought watch bulletin (1-15 April, 2022)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of April 2022

During the first fortnight of April 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall reported from Northern parts of the country. Spatial distribution of the rainfall is shown in Figure No.1. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the period 1-15 April, 2022 are shown in Table-1 below;

2. Drought Situation Analysis

Spatial drought analysis results using different indices are represented in Fig. 3. In Balochistan, Nokundi, Taftan and Dalbandin areas are facing Moderate Drought while Nushki, Mashkhel, kharan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi and in Sindh Thatta, Sajawal and Badin areas are facing Mild Drought conditions while in rest of the country conditions are normal.