Pakistan: Food Security & Agriculture Working Group Newsletter (Volume 1, Issue 2), May 30, 2022

Drought alert and heatwave conditions

The country overall received slightly below normal (-21.6%) rainfall from January to April 2022. Due to a good amount of rainfall during January, the previous drought conditions became normalized. The intermittent rainfall spell for the rest of the months helped to sustain the normal conditions in the country.

Due to an abrupt increase in daily maximum temperature, the heatwave situation was observed from mid of March till the date and land surface temperature remained very high which affected the low rainfall region i.e., Sindh,

Balochistan, south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab (Cholistan region).

Keeping in view the impact of the heatwave, the drought -like situation has emerged over most of the hightemperature regions of the country.

The heatwave suppressed the moisture conditions and resulted in the severe drought-like condition in the Chagi district whereas moderate conditions have emerged over the Kharan,

Nushki and Washuk districts of Balochistan. Similarly, mild drought conditions have arisen in Sindh, south Punjab and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shown in map.

Keeping in view the climatology and current seasonal forecast of PMD for these areas, drought conditions may exacerbate and affect the agriculture, water resources and live stocks till mid of June 2022 (before the arrival of the summer monsoon).

Dry conditions will cause water stress in the cultivated lands/ areas of the country due to the limited supply of irrigation water for Kharif crops.