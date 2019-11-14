Pakistan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2019

In recent years, Pakistan has produced more food than its population consumes and has become a major producer of wheat and rice. However, the poorest and most vulnerable people in Pakistan cannot afford a sufficient and nutritious diet despite the overall growth in food production. Chronic poverty, recurring natural disasters, protracted instability, and humanitarian access challenges persist in some parts of the country.

SITUATION

Ongoing conflict between the Government of Pakistan (GoP) and militant groups, economic instability, and recurring natural disasters—including drought, earthquakes, and floods—exacerbate food insecurity and disrupt livelihood opportunities, particularly in rural areas. Approximately 60 percent of Pakistan’s population is facing food insecurity, and malnutrition is highly prevalent, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP). WFP reports that 44 and 15 percent of Pakistani children younger than 5 years of age are stunted and suffer from acute malnutrition, respectively.

Following the 2018 May-to-August monsoon season, Pakistan experienced acute shortages of fodder, food, and water due to rising temperatures, decreasing rainfall, and adverse effects of the El Niño climate cycle, exacerbating drought conditions in some areas. As of August 2019, the GoP estimated that drought affected approximately 5 million people in 26 districts of Pakistan’s Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Additionally, severe drought-like conditions have emerged over much of southern Pakistan and are expected to worsen through 2023, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.