Pakistan: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - April 2, 2020

SITUATION

• Chronic poverty, recurring disasters, and political and economic volatility drive undernutrition and food insecurity in some areas of Pakistan. More than 20 percent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, and nearly 45 percent of children younger than five years of age are stunted, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP).

• Pakistan is also prone to extreme weather and disasters. Since 2013, drought has become a frequent phenomenon in Pakistan, affecting livelihoods and household food security in parts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces, the UN Food Security Cluster (FSC) reports. The FSC estimated that drought affected approximately 5 million people in 26 districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces in 2019. As of July 2019, approximately 1.3 million people were experiencing Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4) levels of acute food insecurity in seven drought- affected districts in Sindh Province, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

• Heavy precipitation—including rain and snow—affected approximately 1 million households in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit- Baltistan regions and Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPk) provinces in early- and mid-January, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports. Road blockages and severe weather prevented many affected households from relocating to safer areas and limited relief actors’ access to households in need of assistance in remote affected areas as of late January, according to OCHA.