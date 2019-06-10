Pakistan - Flow Monitoring Of Undocumented Afghan Migrants 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

AFGHAN RETURNEES, SOCIO-DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: This assessment report covers the period between 1 January and 31 December 2018. During this period, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded 30,413 Afghan nationals returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan through the Torkham (55%) and Chaman (45%) border crossings. One in two recorded returnees was a child (56%). Out of the total returnees, 71 per cent were undocumented family groups. Sixty-nine per cent of the returnees captured by DTM were employed before leaving Pakistan, and one out of ten were considered vulnerable.

REASONS FOR RETURNING TO AFGHANISTAN, PUSH AND PULL FACTORS: According to DTM figures, in 2018, the main push factors to leave Pakistan were returning home (39%), economic factors (24%), fear of arrest or deportation (16%) and communal pressure to return exerted by the host community (11%). In the same year, the main pull factors attracting people back to Afghanistan were the willingness of going back to their own country (57%), reunion with family and friends (40%), availability of assistance in Afghanistan (2%) and improvements in the security situation (1%).

ORIGIN AND DESTINATION OF AFGHAN RETURNEES: In 2018, around 74 per cent of the returnees interviewed by DTM came from two Pakistani provinces: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) (40%) and Balochistan (34%). The majority of the Afghan returnees reported that their intended destination province in Afghanistan was Kandahar (29%), followed by Nangarhar (21%), Kabul (17%) and Kunduz (7%).

TRAVEL INFORMATION: Approximately 100 per cent of the returnees surveyed by DTM travelled either by truck (43%), pick up (38%) or bus (19%). On average, they expected to pay 15,504 PKR to reach their final destination in Afghanistan. At the Chaman border crossing, the expected total cost of the journey was roughly 5,696 PKR higher than at the Torkham crossing. Returnees on their way to Afghanistan reported bringing with them almost all their belongings; particularly household items, personal belongings, and cash.

SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN: Upon their arrival in Afghanistan, the majority of the returnees recorded by DTM planned to live in a rented house (56%) or in their own house (25%). Most Twenty-seven per cent of returnees reported expecting to have a job or a skilled job when they arrive back in Afghanistan, and around 16 per cent of the people surveyed expect to be unemployed upon their arrival in Afghanistan. Finding income opportunities (87%) was the most commonly reported settling priority.