Pakistan - Floods, update (DG ECHO, PMD, NDMA Pakistan, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

Following the monsoon rain that has been affecting most of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports, as of 8 September, almost 1,400 fatalities, and more than 12,700 injuries. In addition, more than 660,000 people are in relief camps, although the displaced population numbers are much higher, and more than 33 million affected (most of them in Sindh and Balochistan Province).
The European Commission mobilized EUR 2.35 million in emergency humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of the affected population.
On 29 August, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated, and Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France and Sweden offered emergency items. An EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT), a Technical Assistance and Support Team (TAST) and one ERCC Liaison Officer were deployed to Islamabad on 6 September.
On 29 August, the European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated (EMSR629) to provide satellite maps.
On 9-10 September, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast across Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and southeastern Sindh.