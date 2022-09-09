Pakistan - Floods, update (DG ECHO, PMD, NDMA Pakistan, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2022)

Following the monsoon rain that has been affecting most of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports, as of 8 September, almost 1,400 fatalities, and more than 12,700 injuries. In addition, more than 660,000 people are in relief camps, although the displaced population numbers are much higher, and more than 33 million affected (most of them in Sindh and Balochistan Province).