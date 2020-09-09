Pakistan Floods Situation Updates – 8th September 2020

The information presented in this situation report is collected to the date of release and might change in the coming days. To access previous sitrep Click here.

SITUATION HIGHLIGHTS

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Situation Report, No.75 as of 8th September 2020, heavy monsoon rainfall has caused flooding and damages in all Pakistan over the last few days. The report indicates that as of the date 249 people have lost their lives and 175 are injured. With a fresh spell of rains, Northern province i.e. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are also getting affected badly with landslides and road blockages. UN OCHA is planning to carry out a rapid need assessment in 11 most affected districts of Sindh.

Muslim Aid Pakistan with support from HQ launched a rapid response in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA, SINDH) to carryout need assessments and providing essential life-saving supplies to people in need. Muslim Aid Pakistan is based close to the affected areas and has pre-existing relationships and connections with local authorities and the affected communities. We are well-positioned to respond quickly. An appeal and fundraising campaign is also launched in the UK (Click here).

Our response consists of: